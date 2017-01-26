Maddie Cotterill

Captivate, North America’s leading location-based digital video network, has formed a strategic partnership with Placed, Inc., the leader in ad to store attribution, to connect office elevator and lobby screen exposure to store visits throughout the workday.

David Shim, Founder and CEO at Placed said “Placed is excited to be partnering with Captivate to measure the impact of advertising in the office to store visitation. Office elevators and lobby screens represent the first and last ad impression when going in and out of work. In working with Placed, Captivate and its advertisers are able to quantify the value of that first and last office impression in driving store visits and purchases.”

Professionals are increasingly making purchase decisions during working hours, creating opportunities for B2B and B2C marketers to influence behavior. This alliance provides advertisers with an effective tool to measure the offline activity of at-work consumers, during the point of consideration and conversion. Through double opt-in location data, Placed indexes the real-world paths and behaviors of business professionals in Captivate’s class A office buildings. Captivate’s advertising partners will now be able to measure the impact of business outcomes, related to foot traffic and store visitation.

Neil Shapiro, Vice President of Digital Sales at Captivate told us “Location visit measurement has arrived as a new KPI for our advertisers. Captivate reaches consumers at a natural pause point in their day when they are not bombarded by other media, so it is a natural fit to partner with Placed to measure the effect of our high impact media on consumer behavior. We are excited about the potential this has for our retail, QSR, auto and CPG partners and are pleased to be working with one of the leaders in location visit measurement.”

This innovative technology has piqued the interest of advertising partners and Captivate has already activated this measurement extension for select clients.

Warren Zenna, Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Mobext was quoted as saying “As the worlds of mobile and digital out-of-home continue to converge, it is encouraging to see how Captivate is expanding its ecosystem to provide additional real-world attribution for their clients. Foot traffic measurement is especially valuable to Captivate’s clients who have physical locations in the retail, dining and auto categories. I look forward to seeing this partnership develop.”

Placed Inc. is involved with location-driven insights and ad intelligence. Measuring billions of locations across the world’s largest opt-in location audience, Placed provides a comprehensive understanding of consumers’ offline behaviors. Connecting the physical and digital worlds, Placed bills itself as the industry standard currency for brands, agencies, and publishers to measure ad exposure to store visit, target location at scale, and deliver actionable insights into consumer behavior.

Founded in January 2011, Placed is headquartered in Seattle and is backed by Madrona Venture Group and Two Sigma Ventures.