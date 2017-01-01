« The Global Digital Signage Conference

Miami-Dade County @Civiqscapes #Smartcities Ecosystem

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez and the Board of County Commissioners has confirmed the partnership with CIVIQ Smartscapes to implement a fully integrated smart city ecosystem throughout Miami Dade (see the Miami-Herald news ‘allegedly leaked’ in the middle of December here).

Let me check the Smart Cities ecosystem and I'll be right with you

We are told that CIVIQ’s goal is to deliver the best ‘Citizen Mobility Experience’ as a model of people-centered technology that engages citizens and provides state-of-the-art access to city services.

Alice N. Bravo, Miami-Dade Director of Transportation & Public Works said “These new devices and services are much more than a new way to access the internet. Greater connectivity in the transit system means increased efficiency, less downtime, and overall better experiences for our passengers.”

The first phase of Miami-Dade’s urban transformation will roll out over the next three months— CIVIQ will install and maintain up to 300 interactive digital WayPoints, which will include free public Wi-Fi, over 1,000 Wi-Fi devices in public transit vehicles, and 51 additional Wi-Fi devices for transit stations.

Angel Petisco, Miami-Dade Chief Information Officer said “This is one of the single largest tech upgrades, providing real-time benefits to residents of Miami-Dade I’ve seen in my years here. I look forward to working closely with CIVIQ to bring the best in urban technology to the county, the benefits of which I have no doubt will be widespread and multifarious.”

The partnership also sets a new level of interconnectivity between different Miami-Dade public services; transportation, public works, public safety, and more. County trains and buses will each contain mobile Wi-Fi networks that will provide internet access for passengers, and allow the county to better track and manage its public transportation system.


