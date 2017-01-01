Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez and the Board of County Commissioners has confirmed the partnership with CIVIQ Smartscapes to implement a fully integrated smart city ecosystem throughout Miami Dade (see the Miami-Herald news ‘allegedly leaked’ in the middle of December here).

We are told that CIVIQ’s goal is to deliver the best ‘Citizen Mobility Experience’ as a model of people-centered technology that engages citizens and provides state-of-the-art access to city services.

Alice N. Bravo, Miami-Dade Director of Transportation & Public Works said “These new devices and services are much more than a new way to access the internet. Greater connectivity in the transit system means increased efficiency, less downtime, and overall better experiences for our passengers.”

The first phase of Miami-Dade’s urban transformation will roll out over the next three months— CIVIQ will install and maintain up to 300 interactive digital WayPoints, which will include free public Wi-Fi, over 1,000 Wi-Fi devices in public transit vehicles, and 51 additional Wi-Fi devices for transit stations.

Angel Petisco, Miami-Dade Chief Information Officer said “This is one of the single largest tech upgrades, providing real-time benefits to residents of Miami-Dade I’ve seen in my years here. I look forward to working closely with CIVIQ to bring the best in urban technology to the county, the benefits of which I have no doubt will be widespread and multifarious.”

The partnership also sets a new level of interconnectivity between different Miami-Dade public services; transportation, public works, public safety, and more. County trains and buses will each contain mobile Wi-Fi networks that will provide internet access for passengers, and allow the county to better track and manage its public transportation system.