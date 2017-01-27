Maddie Cotterill

Bill McDonald has joined Clear Channel Canada as the new VP of National Sales. He goes to Clear Channel with a wealth of knowledge from over 25 years of experience in the media sector – having worked with such distinguished companies as Rogers, Quebecor, and Metro Newspapers where he served as President before setting up Flyergo Inc.,

Adam Butterworth, President, Clear Channel Canada told us “We are really excited about Bill joining, we were extremely lucky that someone of his caliber and experience was on the market and we view Bill as an ideal fit for Clear Channel Canada from both a business and cultural perspective. We have some aggressive growth targets, backed by a great brand and some of Canada’s strongest Out-of-Home assets. We see Bill as the ideal individual to lead our sales effort and become an important member of the leadership team”

Bill McDonald will oversee the national sales team which has offices in Toronto and Montreal and will be working closely with our teams in Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.