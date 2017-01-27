Maddie Cotterill

Net Display Systems (NDS) with its vision to strengthen and further grow the Middle East market, has appointed a new Sales Director; Debojit Das based out of Dubai. He’s a technology evangelist with a passion for solution consultancy, and joins the NDS team to spearhead their growth in the Middle East.

Bjørn Pieper, Chief Commercial Officer at NDS told us “Debojit is a thorough gentleman with a pleasing personality, he also brings a wealth of experience in both the Pro Av and IT industry”. He has been a key player in major technology projects in Airports, Corporate, Government, Manufacturing, Telecom and Retail sector across MEA, and South East Asia over the last two decades”.

Debojit’s association with NDS has been established both as a partner and end user even before coming on board with multiple iconic projects in Middle East. His area will encompass major evolving markets like UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon etc.

You can contact Debojit at debojit.das@netdisplaysystems.com #ISE2017 in a few weeks time.

