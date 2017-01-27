Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Chris Armstrong, formerly of Fujitsu and Tableau Software, has joined HappyOrNot as new Regional Director of Asia, with the remit of scaling the business in the region.

Founded in Finland in 2009, and with a US office opened in Florida in mid-2014, HappyOrNot collects around 750,000 feedbacks every day for customers in nearly 100 countries around the world.

Previously, HappyOrNot business and service partners in the APAC region were managed from Head Office and early clients in Asia include companies such as Ikea, Dominos Pizza, Compass Group, Spotless, and LinkedIn. Co-Founder Ville Levanniemi told us “Having become the global market leader because of the value we create for our clients, and having clearly seen the demand from the Asian market, we were in no doubt that this is the right time to invest in APAC. We grew our US client base by 823% in the 2.5 years since opening the Florida office, and we’re confident the APAC market will follow the same pace.”

HappyOrNot’s innovative feedback solutions collecting smileys and intelligent data analytics reporting service help to their clients to improve their customer experience, relationships, and employee engagement. They serve over 2,500 companies across 98 countries and have collected and reported on over a quarter billion feedbacks.