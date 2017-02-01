Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel Airports, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today announced it has signed a new 10-year partnership with Honolulu International Airport (HNL) to provide a comprehensive digital advertising network throughout the airport. CCA is the first media company to offer an in-terminal advertising concession to HNL. The new advertising program, implemented by Clear Channel Airports, will include iconic, state-of-the-art digital assets and experiential displays with an installation date of May 1, 2017.

Honolulu International Airport has recently experienced four record-breaking years of growth for Hawaii’s visitor industry. The state is also projected to reach a record number of air seats servicing Hawaiian Islands in 2017, indicating long-term sustainability for the Hawaii visitor industry. At any given time, day or night, an estimated 10,000 people are in the HNL airport complex as passengers, employees or visitors, presenting a prominent platform for advertisers.

Clear Channel Airports’s advertising program at HNL will feature highly integrated, custom fixtures that complement the architecture and passenger flow at the airport. In addition, the advertising concession will integrate a sense of place theming that incorporates visuals to reflect the island’s unique beauty. CCA’s media technologies are expected to attract local, regional and global advertisers, reaching a sophisticated global passenger base. Other components of the new digital media program include:

20 high definition digital screens

Six iconic digital LED screens with a welcome message and sense of place

Comprehensive baggage claim digital network

Experimental brand displays

Sponsorships and event marketing opportunities for advertisers

Ross Higashi, HDOT Airports Division, Deputy Director said “The new advertising contract at Honolulu International Airport will generate additional revenue, which will help improve our airport facility. We look forward to working with Clear Channel Airports on this new venture.”

Clear Channel Airports has been dedicated to airport advertising for more than 40 years and claims to be the premier innovator of contemporary display concepts. The Company, a division of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO), one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 250 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 31 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports.