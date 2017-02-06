Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Thanks to the launch of ‘One Book, One New York’ which began February 1, 2017 and runs through to the end of the month, New Yorkers can now vote for their favorite book from amongst five titles right on subway platforms via the MTA’s On the Go kiosks.

The five award-winning books will be available at libraries and bookstores throughout the city, and announcement of the final book selection will take place in March.

Following that announcement, there will be One Book, One New York events taking place throughout the city, with a final event in June.