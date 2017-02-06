Andrew Neale

NEC Display Solutions Europe this week launched the NEC Solutions Zone, a free web-based information and networking tool for professional end-users, distributors, NEC’s eco-partners and reseller partners.

The platform supports Pan-European as well as local suppliers and partners and by providing deep insights into a broad range of real installation scenarios, the platform makes users aware of the added value services provided by the NEC partner ecosystem.

The NEC Solutions Zone platform supports many different verticals, from aviation and transportation, cinema, corporate office and DOOH, to education, healthcare, retail and much more. It gives peripheral vendors the opportunity to showcase their products, solutions and services, giving end-user customers a wide variation of solutions to choose from.

When it comes to display applications, different verticals often have requirements beyond the display technology hardware. Most applications require numerous additional products such as media players, application software, loudspeakers, stands, mounts, display holders etc. to support the displays and projectors to their intended uses. With the NEC Solutions Zone, visitors to the platform can pick from tested and approved combination of additional products around NEC’s display technology to build their own tailored solutions.

Andreas Brueckner, Business Development Manager, Food and Beverage & Retail at NEC Display Solutions Europe told us “At NEC, we are constantly talking to our end-user customers, system integrators, third party peripheral vendors and service partners to create future-proof and scalable display solutions. The NEC Solutions Zone platform is a result of these conversations and our 15 years of expertise in digital signage and AV installations. Listening to their needs, we have created a platform that widens the choice of solutions that work with the NEC display equipment in different verticals. This enables customers to create the perfect package for their visual requirements”.

The platform, a clear commitment to NEC’s partners, will generate a win-win solution for all parties involved. The platform will help generate leads for NEC display technology as well as the Solutions Zone member offerings. Other benefits include:

Differentiation against competition by supporting and easing the complex sales process for solutions

Establishing a powerful cross promotion platform which can easily be made available to a larger audience

Helps partners connect and communicate with new B2B-customers directly

Supports partners in winning new business

Tim Deutschmann, Sales Manager Reseller & Solutions at Littlebit Technology AG, said “The NEC Solutions Zone further cements NEC’s commitment in helping its partners cater to companies of all sizes across all targeted industries. This collaborative platform will put us in a market leading position as supplier of choice to the independent channel. It is an area where we have already seen substantial pent up demand for innovative technologies.”