John Stempeck joins @CiviqScapes Board

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

CIVIQ Smartscapes announced this week the appointment of John Stempeck to their board.

John is the founder of Avalon Associates, a firm focused on corporate strategy, providing a broad range of professional services, including business development, and merger and acquisition advisory services, for mid-cap private and public companies.

Previously, John spent ten years as Director at Braxton Associates (now Deloitte Consulting Services), Principal at EDS Management Consulting, advising CEO’s worldwide on strategies for growth and profitability. He also has operating experience as Vice President at Xerox Corporation, leading teams and implementing break-through technologies.


