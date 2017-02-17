Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Megan Riddle has joined Planar and Leyard’s North American Sales Team as Mid-Atlantic Sales Manager. Based out of the Washington DC-area, she will be helping sales efforts in the DC Metro area (DC, Maryland and Virginia).

Megan has ten years of business development and account management experience in a wide range of markets including audio visual, advertising and retail. Most recently, Megan was a Business Development Manager for Bridges System Integration where she built strong relationships, provided education, and was a valuable resource to her partners and customers.

Richard Kondas has joined the Northeast Sale Team. Based out of New York City, Rich joins the organization as Applications Engineer for the Northeast USA Sales Team.

Rich has years of experience in hardware and system design, firmware, software and control systems. Most recently he was VP of Multimedia Engineering at Morgan Stanley where he was responsible for global creation and maintenance of multimedia standards. Prior to that, he worked at AVI SPL as a Lead Installation Technician and On-Site Maintenance Manager.