Maddie Cotterill

Location marketing specialist Posterscope has appointed Joanne Quillan, formerly of sports marketing agency Wasserman into the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer.

Joanne Quillan will report to CEO Stephen Whyte and will oversee operations for the Posterscope, PSI, MKTG, Open and Liveposter group of businesses. She will also take a significant role in future strategy with a particular focus on partnerships and acquisitions.

She joins from Wasserman, where as executive director and head of the corporate teams in EMEA she was responsible for developing and leading business integration and operational excellence. Prior to that, Quillan spent over 15 years in the music industry at Sony Music, EMI Records and EMI Music Publishing where her roles covered M&A and investments, business partnerships and commercial analysis.


