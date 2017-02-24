Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

WyreStorm, a global manufacturer of award-winning 4K UHD and HD signal management and control solutions for Pro AV and Custom Install has recruited Nick Roberts to replace the recently retired industry veteran Glen Harvey and to oversee WyreStorm system design for the EMEA region.

We are told that he brings with him a wealth of technical, professional and personal experience from over a decade in the industry backed up by higher education in music technology and audio system design, not to mention his experience as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist.

Professionally, Roberts is industry-certified by Lutron and CEDIA, and well versed in all aspects of the custom design and installation of audio, visual and lighting control technology for commercial and residential projects.

His experience in previous roles include design of a wide variety of large-scale commercial AV systems for leading hotel chains, bars and clubs, as well as designing meeting and presentation environments for corporate clients, professional recording studios for education, live stage lighting and audio and mid-to-large scale home cinema systems.

In his new role as Specification and Training Manager, Roberts is tasked with WyreStorm training throughout the EMEA region to support the company’s global network of distributors and their dealers. His experience in product development also makes him an invaluable addition to WyreStorm’s team of testers dedicated to fighting for the rights of the installer within their brand and products.

Nick’s background in designing AV systems for a variety of commercial and residential applications also makes him ideal to manage WyreStorm’s system design service throughout the EMEA region, where he’ll be responsible for producing key content and elements used in the service and growing this side of the WyreStorm business.

He can be contacted at Nick.Roberts@wyrestorm.com