Maddie Cotterill

Captivate, North America’s leading location-based digital video network, today announced its expansion into Ottawa. This addition brings Captivate’s footprint to over 30 top markets including six of Canada’s largest metropolitan areas – Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and now Ottawa.

Captivate will begin its expansion in Ottawa with six first-class buildings, which will include: World Exchange Plaza (45 O’Conner St.); Place de Ville Towers (330 Sparks St., 112 Kent St. and 320 Queen St.); Jean Edmonds South Tower (365 Laurier Ave W.); and Jean Edmonds North Tower (300 Slater St.).

Captivate is not only growing into new cities but the network is also expanding in its current footprint with an additional 15 premier buildings including the EY Tower and Discovery Parks, all expected to be live in 2017.

Todd Newville, Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Sales Strategy at Captivate. “ told us “Captivate is one of commercial real estate’s most trusted and valued building services. Our goal is to improve tenant satisfaction, and provide building owners an unprecedented way to engage their tenants. Our world class content solutions and service make Captivate one of the easiest to own and most impactful amenities you can add to your building.”

As this generation’s relationship between life and work shifts, not only has the competition for tenants adapted, but the competition for talent has as well. To attract the best possible employees, companies are adapting to their workstyle by providing sought after amenities such as in-office massages, meditation rooms, and sometimes even going as far as devoting square footage to recreation or fitness space. Office investors know that key building amenities help land and retain tenants as well as set you apart from competition.

Captivate’s valuable news and entertainment network brings life to work by connecting upscale tenants to the world outside their office. The aim is to make tenants happier at the office, stay connected to events both in and out of the building and benefit from improved work life balance.

Known for its vast network of 12,000 elevator and lobby displays located in 1,800 premier office buildings across the U.S., Captivate brings life to work by connecting over 12 million unique monthly viewers to the world outside their office. By engaging its viewers with timely news and actionable information, Captivate provides advertisers with a highly desirable and difficult-to-reach audience of affluent and influential business professionals through creative, research-driven and Nielsen-measured advertising and marketing programs. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners and Gannett.