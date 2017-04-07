Andrew Neale

Planar Systems has announce a number of new hires: –

Josh Tonasket as Northern California Sales Manager. Josh Tonasket has joined Planar and Leyard and is responsible for managing sales efforts for Northern California. Josh comes to Planar and Leyard with ten years of experience in the digital signage industry and has significant technology expertise in large format LCD displays. Tonasket’s background includes selling into a wide range of markets including retail, ProAV and IT.

Mitch Rosenberg as Heartlands Sales Manager. Planar and Leyard are pleased to welcome Mitch Rosenberg, who will manage the company's sales territory of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas. Rosenberg comes to Planar and Leyard with more than two decades of experience in the ProAV industry, most recently as Director of Business Development for Prysm. Rosenberg's previous positions include Director of Sales for Christie Digital and Regional Director of Sales for Barco. His history also includes development and implementation of training and consultant programs.

Todd Dunlop as Southwest Sales Manager. Todd Dunlop has joined the Planar and Leyard sales team to manage the company's sales efforts for Nevada and Arizona. Dunlop has fifteen years of experience in the display industry working for manufacturers including LG, Panasonic, Epson and Optec LED.