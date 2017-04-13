Maddie Cotterill

Halifax has collaborated with Greenhouse Group and Kinetic to create a mobile-interactive Thunderbirds-themed game as part of a wider campaign to reach those people who aren’t ordinarily engaged with saving.

Running from April 14, 2017, the two-week experience will tour digital out-of-home screens across six shopping centres with players interacting with the game through their smartphones. The game sees users steering a Thunderbird 3 rocket through their devices to collect coins and avoid obstacles.

The hyper-local technology supporting the game is provided by Meshh, a contextualised mobile specialist, which was brought to the project through Kinetic’s OOH technology startup-incubator, KineticX.

This mobile-interactive experience is part of a wider campaign with Thunderbirds running across TV, online display and social media. It aims to drive awareness of saving with the Halifax and targets the audience in unique and engaging way.

Tim Male, Head of Halifax Innovation and Communications told us “We know that saving is difficult to make a priority, so it’s vital that we look at different ways to target and make savings a bit more engaging. Kinetic’s expertise with OOH media, as well as the strength of its technology partners, has been invaluable for targeting our audience effectively, creating great experiences that celebrate the rewards of savings of any size.”

Vicky Wharam, Senior Account Director at Kinetic added “Today’s audiences are now interacting with mobile more than any other device, and are usually found in everyone’s back pocket when on the move. It made perfect sense to us to engage the public through their most treasured devices as part of Halifax’s Savings campaign. Utilising our great network of technology innovators through KineticX, we’re looking forward to seeing the results.”

The mobile-interactive screens will tour Eldon Square in Newcastle, Manchester Arndale, St David’s Shopping Centre in Cardiff, Bluewater in Kent, Intu Derby and Cabot Square in Bristol. Partner agencies include media planning consultancy Greenhouse GroupM, creative agency Adam&EveDDB, experiential agency Ambient Media and DOOH.com.