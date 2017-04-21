AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.
They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.
Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.
Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…
- AUDIO VISUAL TECHNICAL ARCHITECT & PROGRAMME MANAGER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Berkshire
Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hants, England
Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Design Engineer – Commissioning Engineer – Project
Salary £50000 – £55000 Per Annum Salary negotiable doe circa £50k-£55k
- AUDIO VISUAL SALES CONSULTANT (VENDOR)
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location M62 corridor
Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England South Yorkshire, England West Yorkshire, England
Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Corporate Sales – Education Sales – Business DevelopmentSales – Field Sales
Salary £30000 – £50000 Per Annum Basic circa £30k with OTE of £50k + ca
- BI-LINGUAL TECHNICAL SALESPERSON
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location London & Home Counties
Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England
Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – EuropeanSales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance
