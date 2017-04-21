« Salvador Sandoval joins @digiLED_
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL TECHNICAL ARCHITECT & PROGRAMME MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Berkshire
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hants, England
    Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Design Engineer – Commissioning Engineer – Project
    Salary £50000 – £55000 Per Annum Salary negotiable doe circa £50k-£55k
  • AUDIO VISUAL SALES CONSULTANT (VENDOR)
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location M62 corridor
    Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England South Yorkshire, England West Yorkshire, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Corporate Sales – Education Sales – Business DevelopmentSales – Field Sales
    Salary £30000 – £50000 Per Annum Basic circa £30k with OTE of £50k + ca
  • BI-LINGUAL TECHNICAL SALESPERSON
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – EuropeanSales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance

This entry was posted on Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 09:48 @450 and is filed under Jobs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 