Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) and nonprofit organization Recycle Across America (RAA) are once again joining forces to promote proper recycling. Last year, Lamar and RAA made history with the first-ever celebrity PSA campaign live-streamed to digital billboards for Earth Week. This week, on the heels of that anniversary, Lamar is donating the use of hundreds of digital billboards across the country, which will display a celebrity PSA campaign live-streamed from a photo shoot in Providence on April 26th.

The live-stream photo shoot is expected to result in more than four million PSA ad spots across the U.S. promoting RAA’s Let’s Recycle RIght! campaign. Lamar is providing use of the digital billboards at no cost to RAA during the event on April 26 and for the remainder of Earth Month (through April 30).

The April 26th evening event called ‘Let’s Recycle RIght!’ will be hosted at the Providence Public Library in Providence, RI. Famed celebrity photographer Timothy White is donating his talent to conduct the live-stream photo shoot of local celebrities and VIPs who are lending themselves to promote the nonprofit standardized labeling solution for recycling bins. Rhode Island is the first state in the U.S. to adopt RAA’s standardized recycling bin labeling solution, and Rhode Island Resource Recovery will be recognized at the celebration at the Providence Public Library.

Some of the celebrities that have been previously involved in RAA’s ‘Let’s’ campaign include: Kristen Bell, Angie Harmon, Bill Maher, Ian Somerhalder, Alanis Morissette, Gabby Reece, Anthony Mackie, Stana Katic, Elvis Nolasco and Josie Maran.

Photos from the ‘Let’s Recycle RIght!’ celebrity PSA photo shoot and event at the Providence Public Library will be live-streamed to Lamar’s digital billboards across the country the last week of Earth Month.

We understand that the photos of local celebrities and VIPs taken during the event will also appear in Rhode Island’s upcoming “Let’s recycle RIght!” PSA campaign set to launch in summer 2017.

To learn more about Recycle Across America’s standardized labeling solution click here.

Recycle Across America (RAA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that has developed the first and only society-wide standardized labeling system for recycling bins to help eliminate the public confusion surrounding recycling and to improve the economics of closed loop manufacturing. RAA and the standardized labels have been identified as a world-changing solution by Ashoka Global Innovators for the Public and are being referred to as “one of the most important environmental fixes taking root today.”