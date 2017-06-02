« Paul Corsbie-Smith joins @DatapathLTD

Turkey’s Bodrum Domestic Airport Gets Re-Vamp

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We note that Digiboard has renewed ALL of their screens at Bodrum domestic airport in Turkey.

This double sided 3×3 Videowall (shown below) is installed in the departure waiting area where people get to enjoy the screens for at least 60 minutes (more if there are delays).

Digiboard also have screens in the arrival areas and various other, and different parts of the departure facilities

All the screens are made by Vestel. Digiboard is a long time YCD customer.


This entry was posted on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at 17:46 @782 and is filed under Scuttlebut. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 