Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We note that Digiboard has renewed ALL of their screens at Bodrum domestic airport in Turkey.

This double sided 3×3 Videowall (shown below) is installed in the departure waiting area where people get to enjoy the screens for at least 60 minutes (more if there are delays).

Digiboard also have screens in the arrival areas and various other, and different parts of the departure facilities

All the screens are made by Vestel. Digiboard is a long time YCD customer.