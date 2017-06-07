Andrew Neale

A cutting-edge network of screens that revolve between portrait and landscape to keep shopping centre customers entertained is to launch at intu’s popular retail and leisure destinations across the UK.

It will be the first time ADI’s Epoch screens have been used within the retail market and builds on intu’s existing digital channel strategy which sees it broadcast both its own and brand-led content to millions of intu shoppers.

The new screens will engage customers further and enhance intu’s advertising offer thanks to their capability to replicate a ‘mobile experience’ on a larger scale, with specially created content that will in turn revolve between portrait and landscape.

Epoch screens are being installed at intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead and intu Merry Hill as a result of the partnership between screen specialists ADI and shopping centre owner intu.

Roger Binks, customer experience director, intu told us “Digital innovation is part of intu’s DNA and this is the latest example of how we’re using new technology not currently available anywhere else in the UK retail market to make customers smile and help brands flourish. We’ve seen from the content already broadcast on screens within intu centres as well as the entertaining editorial-led content on our online shopping platform intu.co.uk how much this kind of approach really engages our customers. intu’s unique partnership with ADI allows for more even compelling content to be created and displayed to customers that will also really enhance our offer to brands looking to advertise in intu centres.”

The installation of the screens follows the launch of augmented and virtual reality experiences within intu centres as the shopping centre owner continues to test and develop new technology to drive brand engagement, footfall and dwell time. Last month, a ground-breaking partnership with Nick Jr. led to the creation of an augmented-reality game that brought a range of the entertainment brand’s characters to life in intu’s 14 centres to engage young families during the school holidays.

Drew Burrow, business development manager at ADI said “How people consume content has changed thanks to the use of smartphones and tablets and this has heavily influenced the concept behind the Epoch range. We’ve fused sleek design, innovative engineering and the latest LED technology to create something new and exciting for the market.

“As a result of this important partnership with intu and combined with great content, the Epoch screens will drive very real value for intu shoppers and advertisers.”

The LED displays and their supporting structures have been custom engineered by ADI to fit intu Lakeside’s existing architecture where they will create exciting new focal points.

A dual-sided Epoch 230 is installed from the roof of intu Lakeside’s modern glass-domed food court, providing near 360 degree viewing opportunities as shoppers enjoy the restaurants and eateries on the upper level. An Epoch 330 located on a lift shaft will broadcast content to visitors on the lower and mid-levels of the centre.

A portion of the screen schedule at intu Lakeside where the initiative was launched in May is dedicated to social, interactive and event-driven content, with digital advertising managed by media owner Limited Space.

intu is the UK’s leading owner, manager and developer of prime regional shopping centres with a growing presence in Spain. We are passionate about creating uniquely compelling experiences, in centre and online, that attract customers, delivering enhanced footfall, dwell time and loyalty. This helps our retailers flourish, driving occupancy and income growth.