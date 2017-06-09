« Amber Arsenault King joins Leyard / Planar

Andrew Neale

Bruce Moses and Nicki Kupecz have joined Atlona.

Bruce Moses will be based in Seattle and report to Atlona CEO and Co-Founder Ilya Khayn, He brings nearly 25 years of experience which includes 17 years in AV systems integration as a principal at Wire Ways/Premier Technology Group, and six years at Crestron as a regional sales manager.

Nicki Kupecz will be based in Austin, Texas and report to Atlona National Sales Manager Amelia Vrabel, Her 15 years of industry experience also crosses manufacturing and systems integration. She most recently spent seven years at The Whitlock Group as a key account executive working with enterprise-scale clients in education, corporate and government at Whitlock and manufacturer Spectrum Industries.


