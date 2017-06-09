Maddie Cotterill

Leyard and Planar has recently added Amber Arsenault King to the North American sales organization for the New England region.

Amber will manage Leyard and Planar’s sales efforts in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Western New York. She comes to the company with over 25 years of experience in the ProAV industry and brings with her expertise in business development, sales and operations management.

Prior to joining Leyard and Planar, Amber was VP of Operations for Constant Technologies and prior to that, she served as the General Manager for AVI-SPL’s New England sales and operations departments.