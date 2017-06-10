Maddie Cotterill

JCDecaux, the market leader in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), has hit 600 million weekly digital viewed impressions as the single largest media owner according to the OOH industry audience currency, Route.

Spencer Berwin, Co-Chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux, told us “This update from Route reiterates our place in the Digital Out-of-Home market and shows that we are on track to meet our ambitious target of hitting one billion weekly viewed impressions by the end of 2017. JCDecaux are leaders in the industry with 45% of all digital viewed impressions and our impressive reach, combined with our continuous investment in our digital portfolio, will give advertisers the unique ability to target a broad audience with state-of-the-art technology that is founded on the synthesis of intelligent data-based insights and great creativity.”

According to the latest Route 23 (R23) data release, JCDecaux now reaches 30% of the UK population via DOOH, delivering a milestone in digital with 600 million viewed impressions per week. JCDecaux has a significant lead with 45% of the market; the nearest competitor coming in at 17%.

Following a number of significant additions to its UK-wide digital portfolio, including iconic sites such as The Edinburgh Arch and The National Towers, the latest Route data re-confirms JCDecaux’s leading position within the UK digital OOH market. This latest data and ongoing investments in new digital screens across key cities in the country, as well as Roadside, Retail and Transport, proves that JCDecaux is on track to double its digital audience and reach its goal of #onebillioneyeballs per week by the end of 2017.