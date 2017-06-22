Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

In a landscape where the health & fitness industry continues to grow and traditional media is experiencing technological disruption, Steve Nash Fitness and ZOOM are, we are told, committed to engaging active lifestyle consumers.

British Columbia’s largest fitness provider, Steve Nash Fitness has over 20 locations – soon to be outfitted with ZOOM’s digital signage and entertainment network. Powered by ZOOM, the digital entertainment network will broadcast customized music video programming, television advertising and venue content through overhead video displays and central sound systems.

Chris Smith, president of Steve Nash Fitness World & Sports Club told us “We continue to re-define the standard gym experience. We know life gets busy, our member’s time spent in our environment is important to us. Our in club Digital Channel is where members will look for information, education, events and schedules.”

The new agreement establishes ZOOM as the exclusive third-party representative for all advertising and entertainment-fitness content that appears in Steve Nash Fitness clubs.

ZOOM’s leadership role in providing marketers with Canada’s largest active lifestyle audience matches the overall growth of the health and fitness space across the country.

François de Gaspé Beaubien, Zoom Media Group Inc. CEO told us “The media landscape has fundamentally changed with consumers spending more time outside of their home and engaging with the entertainment of their choice when they want and how they want. We are thrilled to be with them during one of their key passion points: feeling great during their work outs. We are also responding to our clubs’ membership growth by continuing to invest in our network by producing more original content as well as continuing to add our music video library. Our media offerings cater to Generation Active, a desirable and valuable audience that is growing each day, as millions of Canadians are embracing a more active, healthy lifestyle.”

