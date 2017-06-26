Andrew Neale

Richard Dirstein, EVP of Creative and Innovation at Shikatani Lacroix Design, is speaking at the Digital Signage Federation’s Toronto Meet & Greet about how to take a holistic approach to integrating digital experiences into physical environments.

He will discuss the importance of beginning with a solid strategy for designing immersive spaces that considers the digital and physical in unity, rather than as separate pieces. The ideal is to view integration from an immersive, customer-focused perspective, ensuring the installation maximizes the opportunity for meaningful digital experiences.

Richard Dirstein will be discussing “how to effectively integrate digital signage into new and established environments”. The Meet & Greet takes place July 26, 6:30 – 8:30 pm EST at The Rec Room – Toronto Roundhouse.

You can register here.