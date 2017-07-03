Maddie Cotterill

Late last week, JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC) was declared successful bidder following the tender for the exclusive 10 year advertising concession for the three main lines of the Sao Paulo metro.

The blue (line 1), green (line 2) and red (line 3) lines of the Sao Paulo metro, which carries around 4.4 million passengers per day across six lines, cover 52 of the network’s 61 stations.

After 15 years of working with multiple concession holders, the Sao Paulo metro decided to award the traditional and digital advertising operation to a single provider, which will be responsible for installing, operating, maintaining and managing a media offer that meets the leading international standards in the metro’s stations, tunnels and carriages.

The signing of the contract remains subject to the usual terms of the Brazilian public sector tender process but it is planned to be completed in Q3 2017.