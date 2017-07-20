Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel Airports, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today announced it has signed a new five-year partnership with annual one-year options with the Des Moines International Airport (DSM) to provide state of the art advertising solutions. The latest advertising network will allow brands to reach approximately 2.5 million annual travelers passing through the increasingly growing airport.

Clear Channel Airports has been the incumbent concessionaire for DSM since 2007. The city of Des Moines is the most populous city in the state of Iowa with DSM growing and experiencing tremendous development. Metrics such as gross domestic product growth, population growth and employment growth show Des Moines as one of the strongest metros in the Midwest. The city is also ranked as one of the Top 10 Best Places for Business and Careers, according to Forbes, in 2016.

For the new advanced advertising program, Clear Channel Airports will implement state of the art video walls in addition to the following specific elements:

Digital enhancements:

Three LED video walls;

One 75-inch LCD;

One digital information center with 75-inch LCD; and

Commercial airtime on Authority’s hold room monitors.

Static enhancements:

Lit tension fabric displays;

Non-lit tension fabric displays; and

Theming and design elements.

Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports told us “Des Moines is the fastest growing city in the Midwest so it’s a very exciting time to work with Des Moines International Airport. Having worked with the airport for 10 years now, our team has seen first hand the extraordinary growth and development of the city. We are impressed by DSM’s dedication to providing its customers with the kinds of innovative, advanced advertising experiences they’ve come to expect while traveling through the airport. Our new media network is certain to equip national and local brands with unique and valuable opportunities to reach the next generation of travelers to Des Moines.”

Des Moines Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Foley added “Over the past ten years, our partnership with Clear Channel Airports has experienced several changes, from the introduction of digital advertising to changes in display types to the overall increase in passengers traveling through DSM. For 2017, we knew we wanted to renew and update our advertising program, and Clear Channel Airports will provide a fresh, new look to the airport that provides advertisers and travelers alike with a great experience.”

The new partnership goes into effect on August 1, 2017 with the new advertising program launching October 1, 2017.