AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.
They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.
Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.
Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…
- AUDIO VISUAL SENIOR ENGINEER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Surrey/East Sussex
Area Sussex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England
Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Commissioning
Salary £28000 – £30000 Per Annum Negotiable doe circa £28k-£30k plus be
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV18117
- AUDIO VISUAL CHANNEL SALES
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Greater London/Home Counties
Area Bucks, England Essex, England City of London, England London North , England London North West, England Hertfordshire, UK
Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
Salary £28000 – £35000 Per Annum Negotiable circa £30k-£35k + comms, ca
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV18317
- AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Surrey/West Sussex
Area Sussex, England Surrey, England London South East, England London South West, England
Sector Manager Manager – Project
Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum Negotiable circa £38k-£40k plus benefi
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV18017
