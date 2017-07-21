« Visa China Adds Hotel wi-fi Sponsorship to OOH Campaign Targeting Chinese Tourists
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL SENIOR ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Surrey/East Sussex
    Area Sussex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Commissioning
    Salary £28000 – £30000 Per Annum Negotiable doe circa £28k-£30k plus be
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV18117
  • AUDIO VISUAL CHANNEL SALES
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Greater London/Home Counties
    Area Bucks, England Essex, England City of London, England London North , England London North West, England Hertfordshire, UK
    Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £28000 – £35000 Per Annum Negotiable circa £30k-£35k + comms, ca
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV18317
  • AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Surrey/West Sussex
    Area Sussex, England Surrey, England London South East, England London South West, England
    Sector Manager Manager – Project
    Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum Negotiable circa £38k-£40k plus benefi
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV18017

This entry was posted on Friday, July 21st, 2017 at 07:50 @368 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 