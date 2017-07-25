Maddie Cotterill

Exterion Media this week announced an exclusive partnership with Seedrs, the UK’s most active equity crowdfunding platform. Led by Exterion Media Ventures, the division of the company focused on connecting startup businesses with fast growth potential to urban audiences, the exclusive partnership will provide the opportunity for companies raising on Seedrs to promote themselves through advertising on the TfL Rail Estate. Seedrs portfolio companies will also gain access to explore further exclusive commercial opportunities with Exterion Media Ventures, including Media for Equity.

Exterion Media is the exclusive OOH partner for Seedrs, and joins existing Seedrs Alumni Club partners Google, Amazon & Stripe. Seedrs and Exterion Media Ventures have already delivered successful advertising campaigns for multiple brands including Den, a revolutionary Smart Home system; VPAR, a performance tracking and social golfing app; and Humble Grape, a fast-growing wine bar brand and importer. The businesses raised between £1.2 and £2.3 million each on Seedrs across the campaign periods.

Yasser Khattak, Founder of Den, said “We recently closed a £2.3 million fundraise on Seedrs having had investment from almost 1,300 investors including tennis champion Andy Murray. Our London Underground campaign, run through Seedrs and Exterion, played a key role in driving both investment and mass brand awareness for Den. We’re now getting ready to launch our products in all major retailers across the UK and are still being approached by big name brands wanting to partner with us.”

Killian Barrins, Head of Exterion Media Ventures, told us “We’re delighted to become the exclusive OOH media partner with Seedrs, working with some of the most ambitious, fast growing companies to fuel their growth. This partnership makes clear our commitment to best in class media, innovation and support of the UK start-up community. Seedrs work with some of the leading lights in the startup world, and I’m thrilled that all of the companies we’ve helped to promote have smashed through their fundraising targets. We can’t wait to see who’s next.”

Ben Aronsten, Chief Marketing Officer at Seedrs, said: “A key challenge for early-stage and growth businesses in our capital city is building brand awareness, driving customer acquisition and raising their profile amongst potential investors. We are excited to be Exterion Media’s exclusive equity crowdfunding partner – it’s the first partnership of its kind in the equity crowdfunding space and exclusive to Seedrs. Exposure on London’s Underground is something that most start-ups might dream about and now Seedrs is uniquely positioned to help support businesses in achieving that sooner.”

London’s burgeoning start-up community currently encompasses around 40,000 companies with over 350,000 employees.

Seedrs allows all types of investors to invest as little or as much as they like (from £/€ 10 up) in businesses they believe in and share in their success. And it allows ambitious businesses in all sectors to raise capital and build community through an efficient, online process.

Over £230 million has been invested into campaigns on Seedrs and over 500 deals funded. All investments made through Seedrs offer voting shares to investors and use professional-grade subscription agreements. This ensures that investors get the same level of protection that angel investors and venture capitalists enjoy.

Seedrs is backed by star fund manager Neil Woodford, Augmentum Capital (which is wholly-backed by RIT Capital, the investment firm run by Lord Rothschild), Faber Ventures and over 1,000 of its own customers. Seedrs is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. It was the first equity crowdfunding platform in the world to gain regulatory approval.