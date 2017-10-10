Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Ultravision International, a world-leading innovator and manufacturer of LED displays and LED lighting, has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, for Lamar to purchase LED billboard lights and Modular LED Display Panels from Ultravision.

William Hall, CEO and co-founder of Ultravision International told us “We are pleased to partner with Lamar Advertising. We look forward to working with them and providing them with our innovative and patented products, which include the Ultra Billboard Light and the UltraPanel Modular LED Display Panels”.

The Ultra Billboard Light was engineered to illuminate large billboards, typically 14-feet by 48-feet, with just two lights that have even light coverage throughout the entire billboard with no hot spots or dark spots. The patented technology uses only 300 watts of electricity, thereby reducing energy consumption by up to 92 percent compared with conventional lighting.

The patented Ultravision Modular LED Display Panels greatly reduce installation costs because of the lightweight, simplified installation and connection process. The highly durable Modular LED Display Panels are self-contained, use one-third less energy, one-third the weight, and are one-third the cost to install, compared with outdated cabinet technology.

Ultravision’s innovation has fundamentally changed the DOOH industry for the past decade with display lighting and LED digital displays driven by dynamic technology with installation costs and operating costs that are a fraction of conventional equipment.