Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Clear Channel Airports, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today has announced it has signed a new 10-year agreement with the Port of Seattle to provide a benchmark-setting media program at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac).

Clear Channel Airports aims to transition Sea-Tac and its valued advertising partners seamlessly into a stunning, architecturally integrated media advertising network. Clear Channel Airportshas been the premiere display advertising provider for Sea-Tac since 2007 and was awarded the new 10-year contract via a competitive request for proposal process against other major competing outdoor media companies. The new partnership went into effect August 1, 2017 with the new advertising program launching in 2018.

The new partnership will include a highly integrated and aesthetically anchored design and fixtures that will compliment architecture and passenger flow at Sea-Tac, attracting global, national and local brands to reach its over 45 million annual travelers. Sea-Tac and the city of Seattle continue to experience tremendous yearly growth with the Puget Sound region serving as home to some of the largest companies in the world including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, Costco, Alaska Airlines, Nordstrom, Nintendo of America and multiple technology/e-commerce companies such as Expedia, Zillow, Concur and PayScale.

Sea-Tac is one of the fastest growing large hub airports in the U.S. for the past three years. Moving up four spaces to the ninth busiest in the country last year, Sea-Tac has a regional economic impact of more than $16 billion in business revenue and generates over 170,000 jobs and more than $565 million in state and local taxes. Currently, Sea-Tac’s 30 airlines serve 88 domestic and 24 international non-stop destinations.

Clear Channel Airports’s new, state-of-the-art displays and interactive technology for Sea-Tac will include:

· Three unique digital networks formatted and positioned for terminal-wide coverage and for local, regional, national and international advertiser preferences:

o Ceiling-suspended LED high definition video walls; each more than 100 square feet in size;

o Vertical concourse digital LCD network targeting 100% of arriving and departing passengers;

o Baggage claim digital LCD network – full bag carousel coverage including 100% of arrivals exposure and extended passenger wait times.

· High-profile interior assets that optimize visibility, impact and dwell time:

o Double-sided, ceiling-mounted banners on ticketing/departures level and in high-dwell-time pre-security areas;

o LED-illuminated and non-illuminated eco-friendly tension fabric displays;

o Variety of eye-level, soffit-mounted and floor-mounted illuminated signage;

o Exhibit spaces for specialty displays/booths, experiential and branding/sponsorship opportunities.

· Marquee exterior assets that significantly impact passengers, greeters and transient traffic:

o Pedestrian walk-over glass clings connecting the parking/transportation deck to the terminal;

o Roadway-facing exterior banners on parking deck exterior;

o Pedestrian breezeway banners connecting SEA passengers to the Sound Transit light rail link.

Lance Lyttle, Managing Director of Sea-Tac Airport said “The Port of Seattle strives to provide a world-class experience at Sea-Tac Airport for our travelers as the gateway to this region. Creating a consistent look and feel within the media program provides us the opportunity to incorporate our local Northwest sense of place with national and international brands that will ring true for locals and be a welcoming sight for visitors. Both will come to realize there’s even more to enjoy in our region than they might initially realize.”

Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports told us “Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is one of our most exciting partnerships because the Puget Sound region truly represents innovation, cutting-edge technology and rapid growth. Sea-Tac’s surge to a top 10 airport in the nation is a testament to the area’s economic strength and prospects, offering advertisers the rare opportunity to reach a growing and an increasingly affluent set of residents and business travelers each day. Sea-Tac is dedicated to providing its passengers with the highest quality amenities, and we’re looking forward to working closely with their team to set a whole new standard for a media program befitting of this trend-setting city.”

Operated by the Port of Seattle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA, KSEA) is ranked as the 9th busiest U.S. airport, serving nearly 45.7 million passengers and more than 366,000 metric tons of air cargo in 2016. With a regional economic impact of more than $16.3 billion in business revenue, Sea-Tac generates 171,796 jobs (109,924 direct jobs) representing over $2.8 billion in direct earnings and more than $565 million in state and local taxes. Twenty-four airlines serve 83 non-stop domestic and 24 international destinations.