Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Join Mungo Knott, Primesight’s Marketing & Insight Director and joint chair of the UK Outsmart Standards Committee, and a number of panelists in an informal get-together to discuss Programmatic, Automation and Data in OOH / DOOH.

Mungo will give a quick update on Outsmart’s SPACE (the unique data management application, which stores, categorises and standardises every piece of OOH inventory within the UK market), look at some of the challenges ahead, discuss plans for 2018 and introduce the panelists that include: –

Stephanie Gutnik , Director of Business Development, Broadsign

, Director of Business Development, Broadsign Tim Harvey , Director of Business Transformation, JCDecaux

, Director of Business Transformation, JCDecaux Fernando Mayorga , Chief Technology Officer, LiveDOOH

, Chief Technology Officer, LiveDOOH Craig Mytton , Chief Revenue Officer, bitposter

, Chief Revenue Officer, bitposter Arran Javed, Head of Outdoor Trading, Mediacom

The informal event takes place Thursday, November 30, 2017 between 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM GMT at

CHI & Partners

7-9 Rathbone Street

Fitzrovia

London

W1T 1LY

Registration is open now.

The event is kindly sponsored by @BitPosterUK @BroadSign @DailyDOOH @OutsmartOOH and continues the Ministry’s London City Briefings held over the last few years; The first Programmatic Buying & Marketplace Workshop took place as part of London Digital Signage Week on Wednesday May 18, 2016 and then during this year’s London Digital Signage Week, the Programmatic Buying & Marketplace Workshop took place on Wednesday May 10, 2017.