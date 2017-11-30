Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media
Join Mungo Knott, Primesight’s Marketing & Insight Director and joint chair of the UK Outsmart Standards Committee, and a number of panelists in an informal get-together to discuss Programmatic, Automation and Data in OOH / DOOH.
Mungo will give a quick update on Outsmart’s SPACE (the unique data management application, which stores, categorises and standardises every piece of OOH inventory within the UK market), look at some of the challenges ahead, discuss plans for 2018 and introduce the panelists that include: –
- Stephanie Gutnik, Director of Business Development, Broadsign
- Tim Harvey, Director of Business Transformation, JCDecaux
- Fernando Mayorga, Chief Technology Officer, LiveDOOH
- Craig Mytton, Chief Revenue Officer, bitposter
- Arran Javed, Head of Outdoor Trading, Mediacom
The informal event takes place Thursday, November 30, 2017 between 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM GMT at
CHI & Partners
7-9 Rathbone Street
Fitzrovia
London
W1T 1LY
The event is kindly sponsored by @BitPosterUK @BroadSign @DailyDOOH @OutsmartOOH and continues the Ministry’s London City Briefings held over the last few years; The first Programmatic Buying & Marketplace Workshop took place as part of London Digital Signage Week on Wednesday May 18, 2016 and then during this year’s London Digital Signage Week, the Programmatic Buying & Marketplace Workshop took place on Wednesday May 10, 2017.
Follow DailyDOOH