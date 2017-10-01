Tristan Cotterill

QMS continues to expand its landmark digital portfolio across Western Australia, switching on ‘The Leeder,’ an iconic digital billboard in the heart of Perth.

Following the launch of two new digital billboards in the major WA regional centres of Bunbury and Kalgoorlie in recent months, ‘The Leeder’ further delivers on QMS’ digital expansion strategy out West.

Positioned at the gateway to the affluent western suburbs, ‘The Leeder’ and its unique wraparound structure, impacts more than 1.3 million contacts travelling through this major intersection that acts as a feeder to the Mitchell and Graham Farmer Freeways. Its close proximity to popular food and retail hubs and Subiaco’s Domain stadium, provides advertisers with an exclusive opportunity to target both a young, affluent audience as well as highly engaged sports fans.

QMS CEO, Barclay Nettlefold told us “2017 has been an integral year for QMS as we expand our portfolio and ‘switch on’ some of the best digital assets across regional and metropolitan areas. With a strong growth trajectory, the Western Australia market is an important part of our business, and we are committed to delivering the absolute best that digital outdoor has to offer. The next 12 months will see us launch a number of digital assets out west, with new developments in Belmont and Northam already in progress.”

Inaugural advertisers on ‘The Leeder’ include Audi, Cascade, Sirena Tuna, AGL and Network Ten.