Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products have announced that they have expanded their presence in the United States by adding the assembly, configuration and testing of LED video wall products to their manufacturing facility in Hillsboro, Ore.

Through Leyard’s acquisition of Planar back in 2015, the combined company is unique in its ability to leverage core LED technology and supply chain as the worldwide leader in fine pitch LED while designing, engineering, manufacturing, servicing and marketing LED products in North America to meet the needs of western markets.

Leyard and Planar are also bringing products to partners and customers across the United States with five new showrooms and their second annual product roadshow, Video Wallapalooza 2017.

To support the assembly, configuration and testing of LED video walls at the Hillsboro facility, the company has added new employees to their manufacturing organization, representing a 50 percent growth over the past 18 months. Leyard and Planar are also able to better serve customers by adding 35 percent more headcount to their U.S. customer service organization in the last year. Additionally, Leyard and Planar will be expanding their manufacturing facilities in Hillsboro in 2018.

The hiring expansion comes on the heels of the Global LED Display Market Report by Futuresource Consulting that for the second consecutive year ranked Leyard as the global market leader in narrow pixel pitch LED displays. The expanded teams demonstrate the company’s commitment to maintaining their global market leader position by providing the most innovative LED display technology.

Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales and marketing for North America at Leyard and Planar told us “As the global market share leader in LED video displays, we are continuing to expand to ensure our solutions meet the strictest requirements for our U.S. customers. By shipping Leyard LED video walls from within the U.S., we’re shortening delivery times, lowering freight expenses and meeting the demands of American customers—reflecting our commitment to American job creation and products that are locally sourced.”

As Leyard and Planar expand their U.S. operations, they are bringing products to reseller partners and customers across America with the opening of five new showrooms in major U.S. cities. In Spring 2017, showrooms opened in New York City and Washington, D.C. and this fall, three more showrooms opened in Miami, Chicago and Portland, Ore.

The showrooms include demonstration areas that enable visitors to see Leyard and Planar’s groundbreaking LED video walls, award-winning LCD display solutions and other advanced display technology. Participants can also attend scheduled training events, including a wide range of Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) courses and continuing education classes certified by the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

In addition to their permanent showrooms, Leyard and Planar are bringing products and training events to 10 American cities through Video Wallapalooza 2017, a two-month roadshow.

The second annual Video Wallapalooza kicked off in Cincinnati on Aug. 30 and will end in Atlanta on Nov. 9 with two-day events also scheduled in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston and St. Louis.