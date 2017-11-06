Maddie Cotterill

During the new FULL DAY [digital] SMART CITIES CONFERENCE which will be held at BAFTA, London on Wednesday November 29, 2017, Prestonwood Trail Holdings’s Stephen Nesbit will be chairing an hour long panel, whose objective is to look at the #DOOH aspect of Smart Cities from multiple viewpoints; investing, advertising, manufacturing and deployment, measurement and analytics and what municipalities make of all of this.

Panel members: include: –

Cem Bayulgen is the Managing Director of NBK Capital Partners and is a member of the Investment Committee. Earlier in his career Cem was the CEO of Tata Group. NBK Capital Partners is a leading alternative investment manager across multiple asset classes including private equity, mezzanine and real estate in the MENA region and is the Alternative Investments unit of NBK Capital, a subsidiary of the National Bank of Kuwait. NBK Capital Partners is the owner of Sistem-9 Medya which is the leading provider of end-to-end Digital Signage integration solutions and Digital Out-of-Home (“DOOH”) advertising channels in Turkey. Included in Sistem-9’s DOOH portfolio is a Smart Cities kiosk deployment into the most heavily trafficked pedestrian areas of Istanbul in a digital advertising network.

Naren Patel is the CEO of Primesight who own the UK's broadest reaching OOH advertising estate, delivering highly desirable audiences throughout the UK. In 2017 Primesight was awarded a street furniture advertising contract, taking over 19,100 payphones and 2,250 6-sheet faces, both across London and key UK cities. In addition to this portfolio expansion, Primesight has a joint venture between with Intersection to launch InLinkUK in partnership with British Telecom. InLinkUK is the "sister project" to LinkNYC in New York.

Peter Livesey is the CEO of Esprit Digital. Since 2004 Esprit Digital has been focused on deploying durable display systems all over the world.. The company offers one-stop service to transform mass transit and high footfall retail sites into digital screen environments. Most notable are the company's relationships with Westfield Malls, the Heathrow Express and other underground metro systems in the world, airports globally, stadiums and retail stores.

Rodolfo Saccoman is the CEO of AdMobilize. Admobilize analyzes people, crowds, vehicles, and other objects in real time with cameras. The company has the ability to count views, dwell time, gaze thru rates, gender, age range, emotion and direction. Admobilze is currently doing business globally with companies like Havas, P&G, Verizon and a number of OOH companies like Adams and Do-It Outdoors.

