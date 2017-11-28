Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

At 10:30 a.m. CT Tuesday, November 28, Peerless-AV’s Installation Trainer, Craig Recchia, will be hosting a webinar to train attendees on the Platinum Level of Peerless-AV’s Certified Installer Training Program.

The Platinum Level training focuses on wireless broadcast systems. Attendees can expect to learn how to properly set-up, diagnose, and correct connectivity, with a focus on outdoor applications including outdoor displays, enclosures, sound, and mounting solutions.

Attendees can earn 1 renewal credit for both CEDIA and AVIXA (InfoComm), as well as a certificate of completion (upon request).

Who: The webinar will be led by Peerless-AV expert, Craig Recchia

What: Peerless-AV Platinum Level Installation Training: Mastering Wireless & Outdoor Solutions

Where: FREE via registration link here

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 10:30-11:45 a.m. CT