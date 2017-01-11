Andrew Neale

In preparation for #NRF17 in New York next week, iVend Retail have released a research report on their 2016/2017 ‘Great Omnichannel Expectations’ study (click here).

The study provides insights into omnichannel shopper’s opinions on:

what’s off-limits when it comes to data collection

the importance of consistent online vs in-store experiences

efficiency of buy online, pick up in-store processes

looking for a better price even after a purchase is completed

The research is a follow up to last year’s study, Great Omnichannel Expectations which you can read here.

iVend Retail is a CitiXsys product. CitiXsys is the largest Software Solution Partner to the SAP Business One community and a leading provider of software products in the Retail and Wholesale Distribution Supply Chain domain.