« #CES2017 Final Twitter Analysis
New #InfoComm17 Conference (TIDE) »

Great Omnichannel Expectations

Andrew Neale

In preparation for #NRF17 in New York next week, iVend Retail have released a research report on their 2016/2017 ‘Great Omnichannel Expectations’ study (click here).

The study provides insights into omnichannel shopper’s opinions on:

  • what’s off-limits when it comes to data collection
  • the importance of consistent online vs in-store experiences
  • efficiency of buy online, pick up in-store processes
  • looking for a better price even after a purchase is completed

The research is a follow up to last year’s study, Great Omnichannel Expectations which you can read here.

iVend Retail is a CitiXsys product. CitiXsys is the largest Software Solution Partner to the SAP Business One community and a leading provider of software products in the Retail and Wholesale Distribution Supply Chain domain.


This entry was posted on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 at 07:56 @372 and is filed under Scuttlebut. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 