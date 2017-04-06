Andrew Neale

Registration is now open for this Google and Beaver Group free-to-attend masterclass session during London Digital Signage Week.

As you should already know, there’s more to a successful, compelling digital signage project than turning on your brand new screens. Beaver Group will help you become a Digital Expert, detailing the secrets of how to plan, deploy and maintain state-of-the-art digital signage solutions, including intelligent technologies to help dynamically track and respond to customers with relevant offers in real-time.

We understand that contactless content management technology, contextual content and analytics are all subjects that attendees will hear about – as well as, of course, Google and Beaver Group’s assertion that Chrome is the perfect fit for digital signage.

There will also be demonstrations of the very latest Chrome hardware solutions for 2017.

The event takes place at Google UK Ltd, 123 Buckingham Palace Road, London SW1W 9SH on Wednesday May 10, 2017 between 10:00 and 13:30.

More information and registration can be found here.