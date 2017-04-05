Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Shopper Media Group claims to be Australia’s fastest growing digital out-of-home media business. It was set up in 2015 by former oOh! Media executives Ben Walker and Ed Couche and already counts blue chips like Coca Cola, Lion, Goodman Fielder, American Express and Johnson & Johnson as clients and has recently raised almost AUS $10 million in a round led by Blue Sky Private Equity as it seeks to establish its shopping mall advertising screens in Australia.

The company will use the funds from Blue Sky to support its plan to double its national footprint by installing its Smartlite digital advertising panels into more than 300 Australian shopping centres.

The panels, which are already installed in 150 shopping centres, currently reach more than 2.8 million shoppers per week. With the ability to ask shoppers specific questions, Shopper Media Group’s targeted data analytics and real-time consumer insights enable advertisers and shopping centres to deliver tailored information to improve consumers’ overall shopping experience.

Shopper Media Group currently hosts a database of more than 100,000 unique shoppers and wants to become Australia’s largest shopping centre consumer database in the near future.

Shopper Media Group CEO Ben Walker said “Blue Sky is an innovative company like us, and the private equity and venture capital divisions have an established and proven 10-year track record with investments in successful tech businesses such as Vinomofo and Alcidion,”

Blue Sky Private Equity investment director Nick Miller said that Shopper Media Group fitted Blue Sky’s portfolio as a tech-based company in a high-growth industry.

Blue Sky Private Equity is a division of ASX 300 listed Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited (ASX: BLA).