Andrew Neale

Signagelive is looking for a technically minded and customer focused individual to join their team as a ‘Technical Pre Sales Engineer – Global – Cloud Technologies’ who would be responsible for liaising with the internal Signagelive departments (globally) and assisting on delivery of solutions via their channel partners.

The role will be varied and give one the opportunity to work across AV, IT and digital signage industries and bridging the gaps between the three for successful delivery of projects. Projects cover all types of industry verticals including but will not be limited to – Retail, QSR, Education and Corporate Communications.

Responsibilities (This role will include but not limited to):

First point of contact for Global technical enquiries – either for technical web demonstrations or on site demos (UK Mainland). Technical solution understanding of AV, networking and digital signage support for existing and new resellers on projects and proposals Product presentations and demonstrations Support with technical qualification of sales opportunities Provide answers to (technical) questions in a Request for Information(RFI) or a Request for Proposal (RFP) Build custom demonstrations Deliver Proof Of Concepts (POC) Support at external and internal customer facing events Create internal software requests and POC implementation plans and monitor the approval process Monitor accurate and correct delivery of software sold Be able to position and present Signagelive’s product offerings Compare Signagelive’s product offering at a technical level with competitive products Build technical relationship with prospects and existing customers Liaise with sales, support and development teams to ensure accurate and timely resolution of technical issues that may arise during the pre-sales process Interface with the implementation / project team, articulating customer requirement, to ensure smooth transition from Sale to Delivery Work with Product Management to feedback on issues with current products and provide input around new products

Experience & Skills:

Customer focused individual – experience of representing companies in both a technical and pre-sales function in face to face or virtual meetings Excellent oral and written communication skills Previous experience in working on delivering solutions in the AV, digital signage and IT sectors is a must Excellent presentation and demonstration skills Excellent organisation skills Proven ability to multitask and prioritise under pressure Self starter Good listening skills Fluency in English essential. Additional fluency in another European language would be an advantage Ability to discuss and demonstrate business benefits and value to a customer of a technical solution. Ability to translate technical and business requirements into cost-efficient solutions Affinity to both sales and technology A team player with the ability to adopt a leadership role where necessary Willingness to travel

The role would suit someone who has a proactive approach to how they work and are always looking to improve their skills and their role within the company. Experience of guiding customers in the delivery of solutions in the IT, AV and digital signage market is of paramount importance.

The ideal candidate will also be an excellent communicator, a strong team player with a good attitude. The ability to stay calm under pressure and methodically think through problems in order to offer a solution is essential.

If interested then please send an up to date CV and covering letter outlining your suitability for this role to careers@signagelive.com