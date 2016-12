Andrew Neale

Signagelive are going to hold their next update webinar to show their users, resellers and partners what’s new in Signagelive, and you will also be able to find out everything about their new Signagelive Marketplace.

There are limited spaces, so if you are interested make sure you sign up quickly to one of the following: –

Wed January 4, 2017 4pm (GMT)

Fri January 6, 2017 8am (GMT)

Mon January 9, 2017 12pm (GMT)

You can sign up here.