Andrew Neale

Reflect has appointed Lee Summers as chief executive officer to lead the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for digital customer experiences in brick-and-mortar stores and physical venues.

Reflect provides enterprise-level digital signage, large-scale LEDs, video walls, interactive applications, wayfinding, and more. Reflect’s client roster includes more than 47 retailers, destinations and brands such as Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Verizon Wireless, Macy’s, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, and Nebraska Furniture Mart, where Lee Summers was previously employed and responsible for choosing Reflect’s in-store digital media program.

Lee Summers told us “Reflect is the best kept secret in retail. As a client, I chose Reflect because it’s the only turnkey solution on the market. The system’s backbone is its robust software that is scalable and secure. These attributes are strengthened by a great culture that promotes creativity and digital innovation. I’m very pleased to join the team.”

Lee Summers was named 2016 Retail Innovator of the Year by Retail TouchPoints.

Bill Warren previously led Reflect as CEO and will maintain his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. He told us “Lee harbors a unique ability to think both analytically and creatively,” said Mr. Warren. “This mindset is a quality we sought in choosing the next visionary to champion our innovation. His natural abilities coupled with his exceptional leadership and digital agency knowledge made him the ideal choice for CEO.”.