« VentureFest 2017, @Venturefestbb Keynote @sandrambaer
#NRF17 @NEC / @NEC_Display ‘Know Your Customer’ »
 

Traffic Reactive @ClearChannelUK BA Campaign

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We noticed this ‘The Unforgettable Sale’ British Airways campaign on our way out of London last night (in heavy traffic)…

BA_ChiwswickTowers_2

We understand that it is running across Storm sites in London, including the Billingsgate Tower, the Chiswick Towers, the North London Towers and the Westway Tower.

The campaign is ONLY displayed when local traffic speed drops below 25 mph during key commuter hours.

It’s probably the UK’s biggest traffic-reactive DOOH campaign to date.


This entry was posted on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 at 11:34 @524 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 