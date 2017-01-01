Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We noticed this ‘The Unforgettable Sale’ British Airways campaign on our way out of London last night (in heavy traffic)…

We understand that it is running across Storm sites in London, including the Billingsgate Tower, the Chiswick Towers, the North London Towers and the Westway Tower.

The campaign is ONLY displayed when local traffic speed drops below 25 mph during key commuter hours.

It’s probably the UK’s biggest traffic-reactive DOOH campaign to date.