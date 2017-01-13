Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Christopher Rose has joined Dentons as Head of the Europe Venture Technology group and a partner in the Corporate and M&A and Private Equity practices. He will split his time between London, Warsaw and Moscow.

Rob Irving, Co-Head of Dentons’ Europe Private Equity group, told us “Chris is recognized as one of the top private equity lawyers in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, so we are absolutely delighted to welcome a lawyer of his caliber to our team”.

Christopher Rose joins from Squire Patton Boggs, where he was head of the Emerging Markets Private Equity Group. There, he specialised in cross-border private equity and venture capital investments and exits, as well as mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

He’s advised on over 200 transactions on behalf of leading private equity and venture capital investors and was named ‘Private Equity Lawyer of the Year’ in Russia in 2016 by Best Lawyers. Chambers Europe has ranked him in ‘Band 1’ for Private Equity for the past six years, describing him as “a leading figure in the market for many years,” and “a towering figure in the private equity sphere”.

Victor H. Boyajian, Global Chair of the Venture Technology group, added, “Our venture tech clients in Europe and globally will benefit from Chris’ deep knowledge of the markets, strong connections to the private equity and venture capital ecosystem, and emerging markets experience. He joins a rapidly expanding global team focused on innovation that is challenging the competition through its unique worldview and reach. Our ability to connect entrepreneurs and investors and drive exits by leveraging our relationships in Silicon Valley and beyond is particularly noteworthy.”

Christopher Rose regularly advises emerging technology companies and investors on venture and growth capital transactions. An emerging markets specialist, he has extensive experience leading deals in Russia, CEE, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.