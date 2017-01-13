Maddie Cotterill

Exterion Media this week announced that UK Managing Director Jason Cotterrell will move to the newly created role of Group Development Director.

Jason Cotterrell will report into Group Chief Operating Officer Leon Taviansky and will focus on the future growth of Exterion Media, including new franchise opportunities and potential partnerships. He will also assess new technologies and platforms as the company continues to digitise its business model. His immediate focus will be working with Dave King, the newly appointed UK Managing Director.

Jason Cotterrell has been the Managing Director of Exterion Media UK for five years. During his tenure, the business has changed significantly from the corporate Out-of-Home contractor CBS Outdoor to the privately owned media company Exterion Media. Most recently, he was a leading member of the UK team in their winning tender for the TfL Rail Advertising Estate, the world’s largest advertising contract, and the introduction of the ground-breaking new commercial media partnership with TfL, Hello London.

Shaun Gregory, CEO of Exterion Media told us “Our future is all about growth and creating a Digital Media Company, powered by data. We’ve come a long way during the last five years, and are now entering an exciting new growth phase. With this is mind, I’m delighted that Jason has agreed to take up this challenge. His initial focus will be in the UK, where 2017 holds a huge amount of potential. Further to this, I look forward to working with Jason to deliver growth across all of our markets.”

He starts his new role in March.