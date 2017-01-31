Andrew Neale

Signagelive, global providers of a cloud-based digital signage network platform, will be making a number of platform and product announcements at #ISE2017 next week; including the launch of a new Content Marketplace, comprising 500 plus pre-built digital signage pieces of content (ranging from layout backgrounds, pre-built applications to Widgets).

They will also be revealing a suite of developer APIs for network and content management, bespoke player development and real time content triggering – full details will be announced over the forthcoming weeks, Ed, as well as a new User Interface accessible via tablets and comprising a wealth of new features.

Signagelive can be found on stand no K232 in Hall 8 as well as on several partner stands, including: –

Samsung. Hall 4-S100, demonstrating interactive sensor and triggered applications integrated directly with Samsung’s Tizen Smart Signage Displays

LG. Hall 12-K70, demonstrating support for the latest webOS 3.0 range of displays

Jason Cremins, CEO of Signagelive told us “Forging alliances with a wider developer community through a flexible development framework approach demonstrates Signagelive’s continued desire to take an already growing digital signage industry further into the future. Our ‘solution first’ approach has always been at the forefront of how we enable our channel partners achieve their project goals. Our latest platform additions reinforce this ethos and ensures our they remain an integral to customer success.”

Established in 1997, Signagelive, is one of the very few digital signage software providers that is 100% channel focused. Signagelive is also renowned for its hardware-agnostic approach, which is constantly evolving to meet the needs of customers across all markets, including retail, corporate communication, education, stadia, healthcare and automotive.