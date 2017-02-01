Maddie Cotterill

STRATA has announced a partnership with DOmedia. DOmedia’s demand-side platform (DSP), which automates much of the OOH media buying process, claims to power about 10 percent of all U.S. #OOH ad campaigns.

We understand that the partnership with STRATA will provide DOmedia with access to the 1,200 advertising agencies STRATA works with across all advertising media formats.

Ken Sahlin, CEO of DOmedia told us “STRATA has a long history of success helping ad agencies leverage technology to improve client satisfaction and increase efficiency. We believe this partnership will continue that tradition by increasing the ROI on OOH media for thousands of STRATA agencies and their clients.”

Under the partnership, DOmedia will integrate its planning and buying tools with STRATA’s order management and billing platform. The integration gives STRATA agencies an integrated OOH media buying solution, including access to DOmedia’s extensive database of OOH inventory, advanced planning data, and workflow automation tools, reducing the time to execute a campaign.

Harvey Kent, Vice President, Global Agency Strategy at STRATA said “STRATA users will gain a concrete strategic advantage by using a fully integrated DOmedia to better execute their out-of-home media campaigns. This is an important partnership for STRATA as we continue to collaborate with key partners using cloud-based software to service every aspect of the advertising marketplace, including digital, TV, radio, and OOH.”

Harmelin Media, one of the largest independent media service companies in the U.S., will be among the first agencies to take advantage of the integration between STRATA and DOmedia.

The solutions that STRATA provides empowers clients to buy and sell all media types including cable, broadcast, newspaper, radio, outdoor and digital advertising mediums. On average, over USD 50 billion in advertising dollars flow through STRATA systems per year. As the system of choice for over 1,000 agencies in the United States, STRATA provides media technology that enables organizations to lead rather than react to industry developments. By transforming the way advertisements are placed and tracked, STRATA adds a new level of transparency to campaigns that is necessary in the ever-evolving media world. STRATA is a Comcast Platform Services company.