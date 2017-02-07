Andrew Neale

This Wednesday, February 8, 2017, Daktronics will be streaming the fourth episode of their webinar series, ‘Work Smarter with Daktronics‘. It is a six-part series with the purpose of sharing their industry experience with billboard owners and operators about the ins and outs of the digital billboard industry.

Episode 4 will be covering billboard Control Software. Their Control Software expert, Jessie Koch, will be explaining which questions you should be thinking of when considering your software options and what makes these questions critical for your success.

There is still time to register for the rest of this series, as well as access previous recordings.

You can get more information here.