Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Ahead of publishing the full agenda for The DailyDOOH Media Summit, which takes place Tuesday May 9, 2017 in its usual place, the BAFTA, during London Digital Signage Week we met up with one of our regular speakers, Personal Cities‘ President Sandra Baer to discuss what was behind her presentation at the event.

Sandra started off by saying that “The digital world we live in is moving so fast that, truthfully, none of us can fully adapt to the latest innovations before the next ones appear. As for cities, they are in a continuous cycle of renewal and reinvention and are always in need of guidance when it comes to transformation – digital or not!”.

We’ve long challenged Sandra on the question of how the Out of Home industry can really help city leaders strengthen engagement and citizen participation, and she told us that the aim of her presentation – entitled “What’s The Future for Cities and Where is Your Smart City Opportunity?” aims specifically to address that.

She continued “I believe that all of you [the out of home industry] can help cities compete, connect and collaborate in totally new ways and this will produce attractive places to live, work and play. Not only that but the media world in general will help identify new opportunities for cities”.

Sandra is just one of the super-smart speakers at events during London Digital Digital Signage Week. Watch this space.

