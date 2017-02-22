Maddie Cotterill

The Digital Signage Federation has just announced Committee Chair appointments for 2017. In addition to the DSF Executive Committee, which is comprised of it officers and immediate past Chair, led this year by 2017 Chairman Richard Ventura, there are four volunteer-led committees responsible for overseeing the work of the DSF, which recommend programs and policies to the Board of Directors, including:

Membership Committee

Len Dudis , CIO, Director Corporativo T.I.,Grupo Vidanta

Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, Synnex Corp.

Education Committee

Paul Fleuranges , Vice President, Corporate Communications, NYC Transit Authority

Ryan Cahoy, Managing, Director, Rise

Advocacy & Outreach Committee

Oliver Vagner , Senior Director Data & Analytics Solution Group, NCR

Brian McClimans, Vice President, Global Business Development, Peerless-AV

International Committee

Richard Ventura , DSF 2017 Chairman

Dirk Hulsermann, Chairman DSF Europe

Respective committee co-chairs are now expanding these committees for the purpose of attaining a better cross-section of participants to help plan and work toward the organization’s goals for 2017.

Volunteers are welcome. To become involved or to find out more about the direction one or more committees will be taking, please contact DSF Executive Director Brian Gorg at bgorg@digitalsignagefederation .