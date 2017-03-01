Maddie Cotterill

Coca-Cola, Samsung and L’Oréal are the global launch partners for the new illuminated banner covering Piccadilly Lights whilst it awaits for its new Daktronics giant LED to be put in place.

Whilst Samsung and Coca-Cola are already long term advertisers on the Piccadilly Circus site and both have confirmed their presence when the new Lights are switched on later this year note that they are joined on the colossal banner by L’Oreal which has taken space directly above one of the busiest branches of Boots – L’Oreal’s campaign was planned through Maxus and Kinetic, Ed.

The British Olympic Association with Team GB is also marking the count down to the team’s participation in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Korea one year from now.

Work commenced on an upgrade of Piccadilly Lights in January when the screens were temporarily switched off for the first time since the Blitz and as readers will know, the current patchwork of screens is being replaced with a single Daktronics LED digital screen with a supporting live technology hub.

The new Piccadilly Lights are scheduled to relaunch in autumn 2017.